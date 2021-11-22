John Dony of NSC appointed to OSHA advisory committee

Pittsboro, NC – On November 1, the Chatham County Climate Change Advisory Committee issued their annual report. The self-described purpose of the Committee has been to make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners and others regarding likely climate change impacts in Chatham County and ways to adapt to and mitigate these impacts, including: (a) reducing emissions of greenhouse gases (primarily CO2) with related improvements in air quality, (b) promoting the use of renewable energy, (c) promoting carbon neutral/green building standards for new and existing buildings both public and private (d) encouraging resilient and regenerative conservation-oriented land uses for both residential and commercial land development standards that foster climate change mitigation and adaptation and (e) seeking best practices to retain county trees cover.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO