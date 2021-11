Both public access and timber work will remain on 27,289 acres of forest near Libby through a new conservation easement with the Trust for Public Lands. Phase II of the Kootenai Forestlands Conservation Project got approved on Thursday with TPL, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Stimson Lumber Co. The land has winter range and a migratory corridor for elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer and moose, as well as critical habitat for bull trout, grizzly bear and Canada lynx.

