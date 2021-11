Location: Barclays Center, New York City, New York. Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Pat McAfee. I’m running out of ways to say this show isn’t that interesting, but it seems that even some of the wrestlers are thinking the same. This is another Battle For Brand Supremacy and this time around we’ll be seeing more champions fighting each other. Not for any titles mind you, but for the glory of their t-shirt. Let’s get to it.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO