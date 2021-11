Hockey’s version of a train wreck comes smoldering into town Wednesday night, right when the Kraken could use a reeling opponent to help get back on their own set of tracks. The Chicago Blackhawks making a debut visit to Climate Pledge Arena would ordinarily provide cause for celebration; they’ve recently been the most successful “Original Six” team with three Stanley Cup titles between 2010 and 2015. But the 95-year-old franchise of legends Bobby Hull, Glenn Hall, Stan Mikita and Tony Esposito has taken a horrific tumble in recent weeks, with fallout from a sexual-assault scandal that has left an indelible scar on a team boasting one of the sport’s most knowledgeable and passionate fan bases.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO