The municipality of Bethel Park will hold its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Bethel Park Community Center. The event is free and open to the public. “One of the new additions this year is that Santa will be making his big entrance riding in on a fire truck,” Cathy Muscato, community center director and assistant recreation director, said. “He’ll be traveling down Park Avenue and entering the community center grounds through the front driveway, greeting guests along the way.”

6 DAYS AGO