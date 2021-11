PEOPLE Soars – What Is Dead May Never Die. After losing out in the auction to buy the rare copy of the US constitution, the PEOPLE token climbed by a staggering 4,000% in a show of defiance. After the auction, PEOPLE was trading at $0.004142 but the asset mooned to reach an all-time high of $0.1638. Activity around PEOPLE saw over $200 million worth of transactions take place despite the announcement of a winding up by the DAO.

