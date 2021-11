Dan Mullen will not lose his job in-season, according to a new report from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. The 4th-year Florida head coach has seen his seat heat up in a major way this season as the Gators have struggled. Florida is just 2-5 in SEC play this year (5-5 overall) and only ahead of Vanderbilt in the SEC East standings. Before a win over Samford last weekend, Florida had lost 3 straight, but even a win wasn’t without drama. Florida gave up 52 points to the FCS opponent and though it won 70-52, the Gators trailed 42-35 at the halftime break, the most points the program had ever allowed in a half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO