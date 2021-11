The three well programme at the Korhaan project in South Africa will test the gassy sandstones and coalbed methane horizons. Australia-based Kinetiko Energy has spudded the third of three wells on the Korhaan coalbed methane (CBM) project in South Africa, it said on November 25. The third well, Korhaan-3, is...

