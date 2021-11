Gaining true customer loyalty has always been a goal for businesses. However, the battle for consumers’ time, attention and loyalty is fiercer than ever before. There is so much choice and so little friction at purchase, that differentiating from competitors in a big way has become an almost impossible challenge. Achieving loyalty is no longer just about having the best product for the best price. Customers demand more. Instead, true loyalty can be achieved through excellent customer experience that brings them back again and again.

RETAIL ・ 15 HOURS AGO