ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BTC, ETH, ICOs, and now - DeFi: How far Have We Come?

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin caught the attention of technologists and anarchists alike following the 2008 Global recession. Ethereum took Bitcoin’s ‘Digital Gold’ status and gave us smart contracts. ICOs took smart contracts and gave us supply chain management solutions for problems that we never knew existed. A crypto-winter later, just when we thought that:...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now -- and It's Not Shiba Inu

Solana is the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem. Its competitive advantages include super-fast transaction speeds and low costs. Solana should have tremendous room to run despite soaring more than 9,300% over the last 12 months. I must admit that I've been blown away by what Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has done in a...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
STOCKS
makeuseof.com

The 9 Biggest Risks for Crypto Investors (Both Beginners and Veterans)

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and almost everyone is talking about them or investing in them. However, cryptocurrency investments are unlike any other in the financial system. They defy conventional investment trends and are prone to ludicrous swings. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and a slew...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Icos#Smart Contracts#Eth#Digital Gold#Altcoin Season#Decentralized Exchanges#Decentralized Finance#Banking The Unbanked#Ico Founders#Linkedin
MarketWatch

Most large cryptocurrencies rise on Dogecoin, Polkadot increases

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, rallying 5.45% to 22 cents. Six additional currencies posted increases Monday. Polkadot (DOTUSD) increased 2.38% to $35.93, and Ripple (XRPUSD) rallied 1.71% to 97 cents.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 11/29: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, SHIB

The crypto markets and the global equity markets staged a strong recovery on Nov. 29 in spite of the uncertainty from the newly discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19. Long-term investors seem to view the recent dip as a prime buying opportunity. A recent filing by MicroStrategy showed that the firm purchased 7,002 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $59,187. That boosted MicroStrategy’s total stash to 121,044 Bitcoin, bought at an average price of about $29,534 per coin.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Hackernoon

Ethereum's High Gas Fees is Limiting On-chain Activities

Safle recently raised $900k seed to launch next-gen multichain identity wallet and Web 3.0 infrastructure. Safle started with the vision to give the right of funds, identity and developer tools to the ones wanting to move to the blockchain without any further compromises. The shift from Web 2 to Web 3 has resulted in a focus on decentralization and open internet without censorship-resistant web-resistant data-resistant Web. The company is building this next-generation internet through an open, transparent and democratic way of governance with token holders able to decide.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade: A Cautious Step in the Right Direction

Bitcoin developers have spent four years developing and deploying Taproot on its mainnet. So far, there have been no reports of failures, errors, etc., to hinder the upgrade, a clear sign of a stable upgrade. The purpose of Taproot is to improve the usability and privacy of cryptocurrencies. By releasing time locks and requiring multiple signatures, transactions on the Bitcoin network can become more complex. Anyone can detect transactions that use the complex functions, which necessitate the creation of various transactions, without Taproot.
COMPUTERS
ambcrypto.com

Trader using astrology-based analysis predicts this for Bitcoin, Ethereum

Using astrology to predict crypto price movements? Before you dismiss this, it’s worth noting that even Trading View has a moon phases indicator, for investors or traders who use celestial bodies in their analysis. To learn more, journalist Laura Shin interviewed astrologer and trader Maren Altman to learn her price...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hey Crypto, Want Visa to Leave you Alone? KYC

“Know Your Customer,” or ‘KYC,’ is derived from corporate-speak found in typical financial regulations that can hit a nerve in the crypto and wider blockchain ecosystem. While cryptocurrencies are taking a much more mainstream role in finance -- with companies like Visa opening crypto positions -- many early adopters are rigorously private people who want an alternative to centralized data collection systems. But as the debates continue in the crypto space, the real issue that the average user faces is online risk — fraud, account takeover attacks (ATOs), stolen credentials, and stolen identities. The Poly Network incident, for instance, resulted in the theft of $600 million in crypto assets. Even Coinbase, one of the oldest players in this space, has had at least one hack resulting in the theft of assets from thousands of customers. People cannot wait for a civil debate to finish.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Cryptocurrency valuations are softening in the near term. But the future is still bright. Investors should bet on assets with brand recognition and compelling use cases. The two tokens below have what it takes to meet these criteria. Cryptocurrency assets are flashing signs of weakness in the latter half of...
STOCKS
Hackernoon

Watch Out: Bitcoin Could Do the Unexpected, Soon

You might think bitcoin's price will crash momentarily or the bull market will last for months. Don’t dismiss the possibility bitcoin will rocket to its market cycle peak soon. Each week, I send a weekly rundown to subscribers of my newsletter, Crypto is Easy. In a recent rundown, I ran...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

What Are Wrapped Cryptocurrency Tokens and How Do They Work?

There's altcoins, stablecoins, memecoins, and then there are wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), wrapped Ethereum (WETH), and wrapped Dogecoin (WDOGE). It turns out, almost every cryptocurrency can be "wrapped," and they are vital to the DeFi space. So, what is a wrapped token, and how do they differ from regular cryptocurrencies?. What...
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Sees Faster Recovery Than Bitcoin (BTC)- Multi Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven altcoins, including Crypto.com token (CRO) and Oasis Network (ROSE), which have just reached new all-time high prices. BTC has been decreasing alongside a descending resistance line since Nov 30. Despite the drop, it has created a double top, which is considered a bullish pattern, between Nov 19 and 23.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

754
Followers
10K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy