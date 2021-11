The 3% Movement recently marked its tenth anniversary advocating for more women in advertising leadership roles by hosting a hybrid conference in Atlanta entitled A Decade of Difference. As their website notes, "By our very name, 3% is an organization based on metrics and bent on improvement. We believe that you are what you measure." I couldn't agree more. Pam Yang (pictured at top), an executive coach who co-founded AGENCY DEI with industry vets Amanda Wu and Jo Hayes, presented their workforce diversity tracker at the conference. To help spread the word about this important DEI tool, I cut together a two-minute video summary of her presentation on the Adland's diversity progression (not pipeline) problem, followed by some of my own thoughts, below.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO