ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian shares mixed after China warning on risks, stagflation

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week mostly...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
AFP

China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower On Convers Over New COVID-19 Variant

U.S. markets were open for an abbreviated session on the day after Thanksgiving, and the day saw a market meltdown. The Dow dropped more than 900 points for its worst day of the year. Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks rise as Wall Street steadies following omicron slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street steadied itself Monday after last week's stock market slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, with investors now waiting for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stagflation#Stocks#Asian
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
Channel 6000

Asian stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve officials indicated they were ready to raise interest rates sooner than expected if needed to cool inflation. Shanghai and Seoul declined while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2% before markets...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Asian markets a mixed bag

The buy-the-dippers couldn’t help themselves on Wall Street overnight as both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shrugged of inflationary data retraced some of their losses overnight, helped by a retracement low in 30-year yields, flattening the yield curve. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% while the Nasdaq finished 0.44% higher. The Dow Jones was weighed down by retail names but finished only 0.03% lower. In Asia, futures have climbed once again, the Dow and S&P futures rising 0.30%, with Nasdaq futures 0.15% higher.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Times Daily

Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
STOCKS
erienewsnow.com

China may have to juice its economy soon as 'stagflation' risk rises

A Chinese central official has warned that stagflation could weigh on an already struggling economy next year. It's the latest sign that the government may be thinking about taking some aggressive steps to address slowing growth, including its first lending rate cut since early 2020. Liu Shijin, a member of...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Asian shares down as Alibaba’s slide reignites China worries

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Friday as disappointing earnings from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba heightened worries about Beijing’s broad regulatory crackdown and slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. That saw the region lag a solid Wall Street performance overnight, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
MARKETS
BBC

Alibaba: Shares dive after China spending slowdown warning

Alibaba shares have slumped by more than 10% in Hong Kong trade after the Chinese online retail giant warned of a slowdown in consumer spending. The company forecast that its annual revenue would grow at the slowest pace since its stock market debut in 2014. The weak figures underscore the...
MARKETS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

NEW YORK — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Thursday after stock indexes shuffled lower on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% to 29,490.53 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2% to 7,381.40, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6% to 2,944.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7% to 25,227.83. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,520.77.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bilibili Shares Drop After Mixed Q3 Results

Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 61% year-on-year to $808 million (RMB5.2 billion), missing the consensus of $811.5 million. Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 35% Y/Y to 267.2 million, and Mobile MAUs rose 36% Y/Y to 249.9 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian game stocks jump after report China set to resume approvals

(Nov 16): Asian game developers jumped on Tuesday (Nov 16) following a media report that China’s regulators are set to resume approving new games after a three-month halt. The 21st Century Business Herald reported that Beijing may restart online game approvals, without elaborating further. The report led Tencent Holdings Ltd as much as 3.5% higher, with NetEase Inc adding 6.8%. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the biggest technology firms in China, gained 1.9% and was set for the highest close in three weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

China increases energy supply, calming stagflation concerns

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has ramped up energy production and reined in prices to secure sufficient energy for factories and support the economy, assuaging concerns over stagflation. Energy prices have surged globally since the start of this year amid a supply crunch. In China, energy strains caused power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed as China Releases Latest Economic Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, with investors digesting the latest Chinese and Japanese economic data. China’s Shanghai Composite inched down 0.17% by 9:13 PM ET (2:13 AM GMT) and the Shenzhen Component edged down 0.18%. Economic data released earlier in the day in China showed that fixed asset investment grew 6.1% year-on-year, industrial production grew 3.5% year-on-year and retail sales grew 4.9% year-on-year in October. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9%.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian shares firm as upbeat China data bucks the bears

SYDNEY (Nov 15): Asian shares crept higher on Monday as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging assumptions the giant economy was locked into in a downturn although falling mainland house prices remained a nagging worry. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both handily beat forecasts,...
RETAIL
Daily Review & Sunday Review

Asian shares mixed as Japan says economy contracted in 3Q

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday, with the specter of inflation weighing on sentiment. Shares rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending. In annual terms,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy