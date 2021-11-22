Asian shares mixed after China warning on risks, stagflation

The buy-the-dippers couldn’t help themselves on Wall Street overnight as both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shrugged of inflationary data retraced some of their losses overnight, helped by a retracement low in 30-year yields, flattening the yield curve. The S&P 500 rose 0.23% while the Nasdaq finished 0.44% higher. The Dow Jones was weighed down by retail names but finished only 0.03% lower. In Asia, futures have climbed once again, the Dow and S&P futures rising 0.30%, with Nasdaq futures 0.15% higher.

