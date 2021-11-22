ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Degrees of Sagittarius

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A lot of people think things, and much less actually do the things they are thinking. You'll take it further by acting consistently in one direction -- the habit of superstars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). New people are coming into your life. Let go of...

www.arcamax.com

chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The pitter-patter of all those Sheep feet means that you’re out and about, rushing to get more done. That’s fine, but slow down by the weekend so you can heed some important advice. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re in charge of your...
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 28

Today’s Birthday (11/28/21) Expand through communication this year. Write, broadcast and network with dedication to grow connections. Tapping into winter’s personal power and energy motivates you to achieve springtime physical goals. Slowing for a thoughtful summer leads to new plans and visions next autumn. Invent possibilities and share. To get...
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 11/29/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Before accepting an invite to represent the group's interests make sure you're acting as their mouthpiece and not their scapegoat. You can't be too sure these days. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Who would have thought that yielding ground would lead to serious...
arcamax.com

Mars and Neptune Redefine Success

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You still get a little nervous at showtime, but you've worked pretty hard on your skills, and if they don't meet the task in some way, you can trust that you'll find the solution as you go. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don't really try to...
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 29

On Wednesday, Neptune — planet of intuition, spirituality, and illusion — ends its five monthlong retrograde period. Neptune retrograde can allow you to see clearly, free from the haze of delusion and wishful thinking. But nobody can bear being rational all the time, and when this retrograde ends, you might get your sweet sense of fantasy and magic back again. Then, in the early hours of Saturday morning, a solar eclipse in adventurous Sagittarius finishes out this eclipse season. Doors will open unexpectedly before you. Hidden pathways will reveal themselves. Your days might feel chaotic, but don’t try to impose order just yet: The world is rearranging itself in beautiful, necessary ways, and all you have to do is let it happen.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Marketing
Thrillist

Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Sagittarius Season

Welcome to a monthly column where tarot priestess Melinda Lee Holm and chef Courtney McBroom, co-authors of Divine Your Dinner, share advice for what you should be drinking this month, according to astrology and the stars. It’s party time! Holiday party time. And gregarious, spontaneous Sagittarius comes around right on...
CBS Miami

Easy To Spot The Bright Planet Venus In Early December

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Catch a glimpse of the third brightest object in our sky over the next few weeks. Venus is third to the sun and moon and is easy to spot in the western sky just after sunset. Starting around 5:30 p.m. look west and, weather permitting of course, you will easily spot the bright planet following the Sun’s path and setting just under three hours later. Venus is the next closest planet to the Sun in our solar system so it will never appear directly overhead like Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn do at certain times of the year. Even...
astrology.com

December Horoscope

As we enter December, we are in the middle of eclipse season. There’s electricity in the air as we wait for the last eclipse that will happen in the Gemini/Sagittarius axis. Expect a big ending around this time!. On December 21, we welcome the Winter Solstice, and once again, we...
Elite Daily

The First Week Of Sagittarius Season Will Be Shiny And New For 3 Zodiac Signs

Do you feel the wind beneath your wings? Do you suddenly have a desire to explore the world, learn new things, and meet new people? If so, you can thank the fact that the sun is now in spontaneous, hilarious, and untethered Sagittarius. This mutable fire sign lives by its own rules, because it knows that being afraid to offend anyone or do the wrong thing only inhibits your potential. Let the spirit of Sagittarius season show you that there are so many different ways to live your life. And if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 22, 2021 — Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius — then you have a lot to look forward to, especially around Thanksgiving.
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 28th to December 4th, 2021

The last red shreds of November and the beginning of December offer different Earthly climate conditions depending on where you are, but the astrological weather is a shared one. On Sunday the 28th, the Sun in Sagittarius makes a conjunction to Mercury in Sagittarius and it’s a good time to say our goodbyes to visiting family members and tenuous connections lest we finally say what’s been percolating for days yet never lands well. Of course, conjunctions are not a bad time for the right conversation, especially when it comes to making new connections and agreements with like minds. So make a date, a phone call, an inquiry with someone who you regard highly, or someone who knows how to make sense of all your inklings.
