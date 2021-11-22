First Degrees of Sagittarius

Do you feel the wind beneath your wings? Do you suddenly have a desire to explore the world, learn new things, and meet new people? If so, you can thank the fact that the sun is now in spontaneous, hilarious, and untethered Sagittarius. This mutable fire sign lives by its own rules, because it knows that being afraid to offend anyone or do the wrong thing only inhibits your potential. Let the spirit of Sagittarius season show you that there are so many different ways to live your life. And if you’re one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best week of November 22, 2021 — Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius — then you have a lot to look forward to, especially around Thanksgiving.

