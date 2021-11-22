ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Amy: Troubled daughters won’t reveal reasons

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 40 years. We have two daughters in their 30s. I happily was a stay-at-home mom, and my husband was a busy...

Jennifer Johnson
7d ago

My youngest daughter told me she was homeless as a child which was news to me and her siblings who had never experienced homelessness. She also said that all the trips and vacations we went on were traumatic for her because she just wanted to stay home and relax. The fact that she wasn't Blue Ivy rich also made me a loser and caused her life issues. The poor thing is really struggling and guess what, I am so over it till it is laughable.

Sarah Barry
7d ago

Wow, sounds like Dear Amy is automatically placing blame and shame on the parents. There is an entire other pandemic in this nation going on right now of young adults suddenly re-writing their childhoods and suddenly claiming trauma or neglect or abuse and victimhood and their estranging parents. There are always three sides to every story. Their side. The parents side. and the Truth.

