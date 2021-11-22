Ask Amy: Troubled daughters won’t reveal reasons

I used to look after my grandchildren when my daughter-in-law was at work, collecting them from school, cooking, putting them to bed. I lost my husband in 2016 and they brought me back to life. Earlier this year, their mother was made redundant and is now taking a career break. I’m no longer needed and I’m bereft. She invites me over for Sunday lunch – the highlight of my week – but on the other occasions I’ve popped in between organised meetings, it’s felt like an imposition. I spoke to my son but he didn’t understand. I feel thrown aside.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO