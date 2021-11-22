Verdant Meadows

GTA Vice City’s Print Works exists because you can’t have a criminal empire without counterfeit cash. After finishing theShakedown mission in Tommy’s quest line, you can buy the Print Works in Little Havana for $70,000. It’ll give back $8,000 per day once you complete all three associated missions, though, so it’s a wise investment to make as soon as you can. Like Tommy’s other assets, acquiring this one is necessary for 100% completion in the game. This guide to the Print Works includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

