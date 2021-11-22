ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Verdant Meadows

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Verdant Meadows, the fifth...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Nintendo's Cyber Monday eShop Sale Ends Soon: Save on Nintendo Switch Games

Black Friday 2021 may be over, but Nintendo's eShop sale is still going strong. If you're looking to load up on some digital games, this is a perfect opportunity to save some money on hit games from Nintendo, as well as third-party titles from Ubisoft, Capcom, SEGA, EA, and more, as well as plenty of must-play indie games.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

The Best Cyber Monday Video Game and Accessory Deals

Updated November 29: We've added a deal on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and checked prices throughout. If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more. This is about as self-explanatory as a deal can get. This gift...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Asset Missions

Asset Missions in GTA Vice City might be classed as side missions, but some of them are mandatory. You’ll need to complete the Print Works quests and at least six more asset missions to unlock the final main story quests, and, of course, you’ll have to finish them all if you want 100% completion.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Gta San Andreas#Xbox Series X#Ign
IGN

The Sims 4 Wiki Guide

Kits are downloadable themed add-on packs in The Sims 4. They include new gameplay mechanics and/or items like furniture and clothing that aren't in any of the other Expansion Packs or Stuff Packs. Once completed, this page will teach you everything you need to know about Kits in TS4, including how many there are, how much they cost, and what each Kit includes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Print Works Missions

GTA Vice City’s Print Works exists because you can’t have a criminal empire without counterfeit cash. After finishing theShakedown mission in Tommy’s quest line, you can buy the Print Works in Little Havana for $70,000. It’ll give back $8,000 per day once you complete all three associated missions, though, so it’s a wise investment to make as soon as you can. Like Tommy’s other assets, acquiring this one is necessary for 100% completion in the game. This guide to the Print Works includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Weapon Drills

Weapon Drills are a selection of trials in Halo Infinite’s Academy. They consist of timed challenges in which you need to defeat non-attacking dummies as soon as possible, using every available weapon and getting points. Follow IGN’s guide to know more about this mode and some useful tips for your attempts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

10 Absolute Best PS5 and PlayStation Cyber Monday Deals

PlayStation fans, it's time to keep things simple, Cyber Monday is here, and this is your last chance to save on everything PS5 and PlayStation before the holidays. We've made things simple and found the top 10 best PlayStation deals right now, all of which you will not want to miss out on.
FIFA
IGN

Valve Reportedly Working on a Half-Life Shooter-Strategy Game Tailored for Steam Deck

Valve is reportedly working on an upcoming Half-Life shooter-strategy game, codenamed Citadel, that will be tailored for play on the Steam Deck. According to reports by Valve News Network content creator Tyler McVicker, Valve is currently working on a project codenamed Citadel. As detailed in a video uploaded to McVicker's YouTube channel, Citadel will apparently be an FPS/RTS co-op game based on the Half-Life franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Once you walk out of the gym after acquiring the Mine Badge, you'll run into Barry, who will tell you to head north to the library with him. Follow him and enter the library, where on the top floor you'll find Professor Rowan and your other friend. It's here that you'll be charged with your next quest, which after an unnaturally-occurring earthquake, will bring you to Lakes Valor and Verity.
HOBBIES
IGN

Training Mode

If this is your first time playing Halo Infinite or your first game in the series, Training Mode is a perfect place to experiment and try new weapons. It should be your second option after visiting the Tutorial. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this mode’s options and possibilities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Digital Nintendo Switch Game Sale Happening Now at Amazon

Cyber Monday sales are on, and if you missed out on the best Nintendo Switch sales over Black Friday, fear not. There are still some great sales to look out for on digital Switch games, from Nintendo games like Super Mario Odyssey and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, to multiplayer Switch titles like Overcooked and Monster Hunter Rise. Check out our picks for the best digital Switch games on sale right now at Amazon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony Seems to Be Working on a PlayStation Controller for Mobile

Sony has patented a new design that seems to suggest that the company is working on a PlayStation controller for mobile devices. The patent (spotted by VGC) was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment's Japanese division last week with the design resembling a split version of the PlayStation 4's Dualshock controller rather than the DualSense of the PS5. In the design, the left haft and right grips of the controller are split, with the touchpad section replaced with a space for a smartphone to fit.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Filled With Duplication Glitches

A recently discovered glitch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is allowing players to clone rare Pokémon at a rapid rate. As reported by Kotaku, PanFro Games explained how the latest duplication glitch works. According to the video, you can clone entire boxes of Pokémon as well as the items they are holding with this exploit. Since a box can hold up to 30 Pokémon at a time, this is a pretty valuable glitch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Give a Gamer the World With This Cyber Monday Deal on Civ V

With all the time we've spent indoors this past couple of years, you may think you've played it all. Maybe you've mowed down more zombies than you can count and plowed through every dungeon on the map. But until you've played Sid Meier's Civilization series, you don't know what it's like to take on the entire world.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy