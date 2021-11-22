How to Sell Cars

In the battle for electric supremacy, manufacturers are scrambling to establish independent charging networks across the US, but manufacturers now realize that the way forward is to take on a unified approach. GM has been hard at work expanding its charging network that will be open to most cars, and the highly secretive EV giant Tesla seems to be coming to the table too. Earlier in 2021, we reported that Tesla had plans to open up its Supercharger network to other electric vehicle brands despite the fact that only CCS connector types are supported, but you can now charge your Porsche Taycan or VW ID.3 at Tesla stations in Europe. Now for the big news: Tesla has started selling home chargers that work with other EVs.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 24 DAYS AGO