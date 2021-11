The diverse music on the program represents compositions performed during each of the five decades of the orchestra’s existence. Former conductor and music director Roman Pawlowski will serve as master of ceremonies for the concert. Works to be performed are the Academic Festival Overture by Brahms, Strauss’s Blue Danube Waltz, Dances of Galanta by Kodaly, Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 by Grieg, Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, and the Dance of the Tumblers by Rimsky-Korsakov. Guest narrator for the Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra will be Michael Bolton (pictured) of WRTI and Opera Philadelphia.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO