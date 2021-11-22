Sheppard follows in parents’ footsteps, chooses to further legacy at ‘dream school’ Kentucky

Part 21 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. To friends, family, and his players, he was simply known as “Coach.” However, James Robert Connor (1922—1996) was much more than that. When he died on March 23, 1996, he had been a devoted husband to his wife Mary Agnes Meinken since 1951, a dedicated father to their seven children, and a proud grandfather of their eight grandchildren. As noted in an earlier 1990 Kentucky Post editorial, “everyone calls him ‘Coach,’ even members of his own family.” The editor added that, “it’s a title Jim Connor treasures after spending 42 years yelling out instructions in musty gyms and hitting infield practice on dusty baseball fields. Those were the classrooms where Coach did his finest teaching. His high school and college teams won more than 500 basketball games and 800 baseball games.” (Kentucky Post, April 27, 1990, p. 4K).

