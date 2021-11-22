ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sheppard follows in parents’ footsteps, chooses to further legacy at ‘dream school’ Kentucky

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reed Sheppard will be following in his father’s footsteps. The North Laurel High School standout chose to attend Kentucky Saturday, where his father Jeff, won two national championships (1996, 1998) during his four-year career. His mother, Stacey Reed Sheppard, also played basketball for the Wildcats in the 1990s. Sheppard...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis leads Wildcats to dominating 52-21 win over rival Louisville

The Governor’s Cup is staying in Lexington. Kentucky continued its recent dominance in the series against rival Louisville with a 52-21 victory Saturday night, giving the Wildcats their third consecutive win over the Cardinals, all in convincing fashion. Last year’s contest was canceled because of the ongoing pandemic, with both schools playing a conference-only schedule and navigating through unprecedented protocols during the season.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Keith Taylor: Governor’s Cup was a casualty of the pandemic, but it’s back; UK and UofL face off Saturday

The pandemic took away a lot of things and the Governor’s Cup was one of its casualties. Kentucky and Louisville had played football on a yearly basis since the rivalry was renewed in 1994 but the two programs didn’t play each other because both schools were forced to play a conference-only schedule last year. Both programs waded through uncharted waters in the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.
FOOTBALL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Study says Kentucky’s highway system ranks 4th nationally in road condition, cost effectiveness

Kentucky’s highway system ranks 4th in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition, according to the Annual Highway Report published by Reason Foundation. The state’s excellent rural and urban arterial road quality contributes to Kentucky’s top 5 placement in the Annual Highway Report, which ranks every state highway system in 13 categories.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beechwood riding 22-game win streak into Class 2A state final after first playoff victory against Mayfield

One streak continued and another one ended Friday night when Beechwood blasted Mayfield, 38-7, in a Class 2A state semifinal game at Beechwood. It was the 22nd straight win for Beechwood over the last two seasons and gives the current team a 14-0 record going into the state championship game against Lexington Christian (14-0) that’s set for at 4 p.m. next Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.
MAYFIELD, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

‘Know Rivalry Project’ facilitated by NKU researches intense rivalries in college football; Rivalry Week coming up

Ahead of college football’s Rivalry Week from Nov. 22-27, Northern Kentucky University’s Know Rivalry Project shares its work on the sport’s most intense and unbalanced rivalries. The Know Rivalry Project at NKU facilitates sustainable collaboration in the research production, discernment, and dissemination of knowledge about rivalry. The project is part...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kellan Grady’s timely shooting helps Wildcats fend off gritty Great Danes Monday night at Rupp Arena

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady made his mark as a shooter at Davidson and it was his timely shots that helped carry the Wildcats to an 86-61 win over winless Albany Monday night. Grady scored 14 points — 11 in the second half —to fend off the Great Danes who frustrated short-handed Kentucky. The Wildcats were without veteran guard Damion Mintz, who missed the game because of an undisclosed illness, but it was Grady who picked top the slack and knocked down three of Kentucky’s five 3-pointers and provided the necessary leadership for the Wildcats in the second half.
BASKETBALL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Enjoying the coming of fall; the work of R.L. Barth; remembering Rep. Larry Hopkins

I like the sense of renewal that the spring season brings with its new growth and singing birds. I’m okay with winter because being indoors a lot helps my writing focus; too, I love the beauty of snow settling on the landscape. Summer is quite the gardening season, and that’s invigorating, but I find the high temperatures and the atmospheric haziness not so invigorating.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Billy Reed: A happy early Thanksgiving to all, and giving thanks for the escape sport offers this holiday

A happy early Thanksgiving to all readers of the Northern Kentucky Tribune and especially those who take the time to read the musings in this space. I’m grateful to editor Judy Clabes and her son Jacob for allowing me to be part of the best lineup of writers on any website in Kentucky. I will stick to that until somebody proves me wrong, which I’m confident nobody can.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: ‘Gentleman’ Jim Connor, a legend at Thomas More College

Part 21 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. To friends, family, and his players, he was simply known as “Coach.” However, James Robert Connor (1922—1996) was much more than that. When he died on March 23, 1996, he had been a devoted husband to his wife Mary Agnes Meinken since 1951, a dedicated father to their seven children, and a proud grandfather of their eight grandchildren. As noted in an earlier 1990 Kentucky Post editorial, “everyone calls him ‘Coach,’ even members of his own family.” The editor added that, “it’s a title Jim Connor treasures after spending 42 years yelling out instructions in musty gyms and hitting infield practice on dusty baseball fields. Those were the classrooms where Coach did his finest teaching. His high school and college teams won more than 500 basketball games and 800 baseball games.” (Kentucky Post, April 27, 1990, p. 4K).
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

‘Idea whose time has come’: Add KTDF supplements to claiming races; makes the sport stronger

Expanding purse supplements for Kentucky-breds to include claiming races would shore up the state’s year-round horse-racing circuit, keeping horses and jobs in Kentucky, the leading horsemen’s association told a legislative committee Friday. Rick Hiles, president of the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association (KHBPA), said that while Kentucky’s racing industry...
SPORTS
