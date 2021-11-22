Williamstown pastor Mark Messmore’s book, Simple Preaching Prep, is on important task of preaching

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and provided guidance on how to stay safe and protect loved ones during the holiday week. “Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO