Williamstown pastor Mark Messmore’s book, Simple Preaching Prep, is on important task of preaching

Students at MMI Preparatory School honored their school’s founder, Eckley Brinton Coxe, and his wife, Sophia Georgianna Coxe, during a program at the school and graveside service Wednesday. Senior class officers presented information about MMI’s history. A traditional Thanksgiving lunch was provided by the school and dessert was donated by the parents association. In the afternoon, the senior class traveled to the grounds of St. James Episcopal Church in Drifton, where they held a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesites of Mr. and Mrs. Coxe, more than 120 years after Eckley Coxe’s death. From left are senior class officers Daniella Vasquez, president; Ashley Loss, secretary; Olivia Bartholomew, treasurer; Amelia Minzola, vice president; and Alex Tierney, historian.
