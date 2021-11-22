ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown pastor Mark Messmore’s book, Simple Preaching Prep, is on important task of preaching

 7 days ago
Churches across America of all sizes and types are struggling to find, and keep, pastors. In his new book, Simple Preaching Prep, author and pastor Mark Messmore guides readers through one pastoral task; the important task...

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Read these important books

One of the most useful and important books for students, educators, parents and aspiring polymaths is the 1940 classic "How to Read a Book" by Mortimer J. Adler, Ph.D., who was assisted in updating the book in 1972 by Charles Van Doren, Ph.D. This year, writer and teacher Paul Krause...
WATERLOO, IA
Buffalo News

Pastor marks 23rd year of spending Thanksgiving with homeless

Eric Johns, pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, a church on Lafayette Avenue, will spend his Thanksgiving week with Buffalo's homeless for the 23rd consecutive year. Johns will start his week in front of the Dream Center at 11 a.m. Monday, and will sleep five nights under a bridge along Interstate 190, according to his daughter, Victoria Shurr, the Dream Center's building manager.
BUFFALO, NY
The Post and Courier

Norris Burkes: Happy Chappy preaches denial

In my forty years of ministry, I’d guess I’ve preached three times that number of funerals and fielded hundreds of comments afterwards. But few comments ever delivered the punch I received after my father’s funeral in 1992. Like me, my father was an ordained Southern Baptist minister. However, as many...
RELIGION
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KY Department of Education expands Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library free book program across state

The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL) has expanded statewide the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book gifting program. Since launching in 1995, the Imagination Library has become the preeminent, international early childhood book-gifting program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a...
KENTUCKY STATE
heraldcourier.com

MATTINGLY | Queen Elizabeth preaches spiritual basics to bishops

Close watchers of the British monarchy have recently become concerned about two words describing life in Windsor Castle — “new stage.”. First there was Queen Elizabeth II’s unexplained overnight hospital stay in October for “tests.” Then the 95-year-old monarch missed the recent National Day of Remembrance service for Britain’s war dead. She did, however, attend christening rites at All Saints Chapel for her two newest great-grandsons.
RELIGION
pinalcentral.com

New pastor to preach this Sunday at Central Lutheran

CASA GRANDE — Central Lutheran Church in Casa Grande and Arizona City has a new pastor who will be at both sites to preach his first sermon Sunday. Douglas S. Dill received a master’s degree in divinity in 2015. He has been a synod authorized deacon, policeman and worked in the field of information technology.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
#Pastor#Preaching#Williamstown#Campbellsville University
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
sixtyandme.com

What Happens to Cremated Remains Thereafter?

When a New York funeral home closed its door a few years ago, it found itself in the midst of a moral dilemma it had never bargained for. There, on its shelves, were more than 275 boxes of cremains never picked up by the families of the deceased. Some dated back 100 years.
FLORIDA STATE
wabi.tv

Book Marks

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own. People earning that second helping on Thanksgiving!. 11-24-21 Weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Local shops celebrating "Plaid Friday" on Friday. Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST. WABI TV 5 News...
EDUCATION
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear provides COVID update, guidance to stay safe as families gather for Thanksgiving holiday

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and provided guidance on how to stay safe and protect loved ones during the holiday week. “Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Standard-Speaker

MMI Prep marks Founders' Day

Students at MMI Preparatory School honored their school’s founder, Eckley Brinton Coxe, and his wife, Sophia Georgianna Coxe, during a program at the school and graveside service Wednesday. Senior class officers presented information about MMI’s history. A traditional Thanksgiving lunch was provided by the school and dessert was donated by the parents association. In the afternoon, the senior class traveled to the grounds of St. James Episcopal Church in Drifton, where they held a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesites of Mr. and Mrs. Coxe, more than 120 years after Eckley Coxe’s death. From left are senior class officers Daniella Vasquez, president; Ashley Loss, secretary; Olivia Bartholomew, treasurer; Amelia Minzola, vice president; and Alex Tierney, historian.
EDUCATION
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Bellevue, Ft. Thomas, Ludlow among areas to benefit from Cincinnati Chamber, Duke Energy partnership

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber is pleased to announce a new partnership with Duke Energy called Storefronts to the Forefront. This new initiative will support the following eleven business districts: Bellevue, East Price Hill, Fort Thomas, Loveland, Ludlow, Madisonville, Milford, New Richmond, Norwood, Reading, and Walnut Hills. “We are thrilled...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Maysville becomes first Green Dot City in U.S., where enough people are trained in violence prevention

Over 50 individuals involved with Green Dot Maysville gathered recently to celebrate a huge milestone: Maysville has officially become the first Green Dot City in the nation. Green Dot is a violence prevention strategy that shifts cultural norms away from the tolerance of violence by engaging and equipping bystanders to step in when they see situations of power-based personal violence. The choices a person makes to hurt someone are called red dots, and the choices a person makes to stop red dots are called green dots. When there are more green dots than red, that’s when culture starts to change and fewer people are hurt.
MAYSVILLE, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

