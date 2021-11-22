ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch now: Bystanders looked on in horror as car plowed through parade (Warning: graphic content)

Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA compilation of some of the bystander videos posted to social media late Sunday after an SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas...

omaha.com

Focus Daily News

SUV Plows through a Marching Band During Holiday Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin

The first major tragedy of the holiday season occurred Sunday evening when an SUV plowed through a marching band in the middle of a Christmas parade. Witnesses were horrified as the vehicle ran over members of the band. Those injured were brought to six different area hospitals for treatment. Witnesses said the vehicle kept going, speeding away after the incident. The Police Chief and Fire Chief were not commenting other than that one officer fired at the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop. At the time of this posting, 4:06 am, 5 are dead and over 40 have been injured.
WAUKESHA, WI
International Business Times

Waukesha Christmas Parade Incident: 1 Dead, 20 Injured As Car Plows Through Crowd

At least one person was killed and nearly two dozen people injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb. A red SUV ran through a line of marchers at the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 people, Police Chief Daniel P. Thompson said in a press conference.
WAUKESHA, WI
State
Wisconsin State
newsy.com

5 Dead, Dozens Injured After Car Plows Through Holiday Parade

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. A "person of interest" was...
WAUKESHA, WI
iheart.com

YouTube Star Dies In Accident Days After Joking 'I Am Not Dead'

A YouTube star with over one million subscribers has died just days after uploading a video for his birthday jokingly titled, "I Am Not Dead, I Am 57 Today." Sadly, on Saturday, just five days after sharing the video, Eckhoff fell through the ice on a Norwegian pond. Witnesses heard screams and called emergency services, who were able to find and rescue Tor, but he died at the hospital the next day. It is believed he was filming a video at the time of the accident.
ACCIDENTS
Dallas News

Canadian man who was reported missing in Dallas died in car wreck, wife says

A Canadian man who went missing on Thanksgiving while visiting Dallas was killed in a car wreck, his wife says. Aaron Tschritter, 29, was last seen by his friends early Thursday leaving a nightclub in Deep Ellum. He was supposed to go to the Cowboys-Raiders game later that day but never showed up, his friends said.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
Omaha.com

78-year-old woman killed in four-vehicle crash in west Omaha

A 78-year-old Omaha woman died and two others were injured Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash near 144th Street and Eldorado Drive. According to Omaha police, a southbound 2012 Toyota Tundra was traveling above the posted 45 mph speed limit when it struck a stopped 2017 Chevrolet Malibu just before 11 a.m. The Malibu then struck a stopped 2015 Chevy Equinox and a 2022 BMW 840i.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Minnesota

Driver Flees After Hitting 4-Year-Old Girl In East St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a 4-year-old girl Monday in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Officers were called to the intersection of Forest and Margaret streets at about 4 p.m. on a report of a hit-and-run. They arrived to find the girl, who suffered an injury to her leg. She was taken to an area hospital. Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was either a truck or an SUV. No arrests have been made yet in this case, according to police, and the girl’s condition hasn’t been released.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
SAINT PAUL, MN
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Man stabbed his mother to death then set the vehicle on fire while his 4-year-old niece was inside; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC

