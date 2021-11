Trent (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. Trent missed Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Celtics and didn't participate in Monday's practice, but he still has a chance to play Tuesday. Svi Mykhailiuk started on the wing in place of Trent against Boston and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in 38 minutes. If Trent is unable to suit up Tuesday, then Mykhailiuk could be in line for a similar workload against Memphis.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO