This week, New York City welcomed a very special new resident: a woman formerly known as Princess Mako of Japan. Why formerly? In October, Mako married a nonroyal man whom the press keeps calling a commoner, thus surrendering her royal status. It’s all very exciting but also pretty sad, and it reaffirms the fact that Anne Hathaway (and, more recently, Meghan Markle) was right about how being a princess is absolute hell. But now that she is no longer a princess, things seem to be looking up for Mako. She married a law-school graduate (hot), got new bangs (exciting), and boldly declared her independence from the imperial family by renting a condo in Hell’s Kitchen. Hurrah!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO