After helping the University of Saint Joseph get its men’s basketball program off the ground, former UConn head coach Jim Calhoun is stepping down as the Blue Jays’ head coach effective immediately. Calhoun, now 79 years old, has battled various illnesses the past few years, but is now in good health and looking forward to spending time with his and family at his homes in Pomfret, Connecticut and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO