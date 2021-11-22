The Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls face off this week

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy.
Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night.
Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him.
Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔
No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary.
Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015.
An explanation of the decision is available here.
