SmackDown roster to appear on post-Survivor Series WWE Raw

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmackDown’s roster will appear on Raw tomorrow following a storyline that took place throughout tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view. A segment on tonight’s show had McMahon upset that a golden egg he brought...

Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
Vince McMahon And Cleopatra’s Golden Egg At WWE Survivor Series, Angle For Tonight’s RAW

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared in several segments at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. McMahon first appeared during the Kickoff pre-show in a backstage segment where he arrived in a SUV while Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville and the roster waited for him. Vince hopped out of the SUV and received a pop from the roster, and then he revealed Cleopatra’s golden egg from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Red Notice film on Netflix, which was the presenting sponsor for the pay-per-view.
Austin Theory revealed as golden egg thief on WWE Raw

The culprit behind the missing Cleopatra golden egg that was the center of tonight’s Raw was none other than Austin Theory. Sami Zayn, Adam Pearce, and Sonya Deville revealed to Vince McMahon on tonight’s show that Theory was the one who stole Cleopatra's golden egg that was introduced as part of a tie-in to The Rock's new Netflix movie, Red Notice, at Survivor Series on Sunday. Theory admitted to the crime, saying that he stole it after he tried to take a selfie with the egg but got nervous with all of the security around and ended up taking it back to his hotel room.
Dave Meltzer's History of Pro Wrestling on Thanksgiving

Editor's note: The following is the lead story from the December 6, 2010 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. From all of us here at F4WOnline, we hope you have a great Thanksgiving. **********. A long time ago....In a galaxy far far, well, not that far away..... “Starrcade 83, don’t...
Brooks Koepka’s fiancée spills secrets of their holiday photoshoot

It may be challenging to top last year’s holiday card, but rest assured, Brooks Kopeka fans, his fiancée Jena Sims has “some tricks up [her] sleeve.”. Earlier this week, Sims reminisced about last year’s photoshoot, which featured the now-engaged couple sporting Santa Claus suits at a laundromat, cheekily shading 2020.
Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
Roman Reigns
Vince Mcmahon
Adam Pearce
WWE Raw and Smackdown are coming to the Fargodome

FARGO — Wrestling stars from WWE Raw and Smackdown will face off Jan. 15 at the Fargodome. The bill includes Universal Champion Roman Reigns and tag team champs The USOS against Drew McIntyre & The New Day. Also appearing will be Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin and more.
Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE Raw live results: Survivor Series go-home show

The Big Takeaway -- Raw was a very lacklustre show, especially the second half, and didn’t exactly make you excited to see Survivor Series (outside of maybe Big E vs. Roman Reigns). Show Recap -- Big E entered to start the show. They announced that he would be facing Roman...
Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE Raw video highlights: Raw's final build to Survivor Series

On the final Raw before Survivor Series, a change was made to one of the teams for Sunday's pay-per-view. It was announced that Austin Theory is taking Rey Mysterio's place on Raw's Survivor Series men's team. The men's traditional Survivor Series elimination match will be Raw's Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Theory vs. SmackDown's Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Baron Corbin, and a partner to be determined.
WWE Bringing Back Heavily Used Old Storyline

Been there, booked that. We are about to close out the year and that means that it is almost time to start up the Road To WrestleMania. That means WWE is going to be starting to set up their biggest feuds and stories of the year, which could culminate in some major events. WWE is already setting up one of its bigger matches going forward, albeit in a way we have seen before.
Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
Survivor Series No Longer a Priority for WWE, More Raw Fallout

WWE has rarely given much respect to the final show in its quartet of "Big Four" pay-per-views, and the November 15 edition of Raw did little to add any excitement to Sunday's battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. Adam Pearce has continued to shift the teams for Raw and...
WWE Survivor Series 2021: Differences emerge between Team Raw members

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is just a couple of sleeps away. While it is often considered to be one of the biggest WWE events of the year, the complete lack of build up has made it just a another regular WWE event. Another issue is that WWE managed to deliver several solid PPVs this year, hence fans had some high expectations from this event.
