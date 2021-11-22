ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares mixed after China warning on risks, stagflation

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were mixed in Asia on Monday after ending the week mostly lower on Wall Street, despite the Nasdaq's first close above 16,000. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., Europe and some other regions is weighing on investor sentiment. Comments by advisers to the Chinese central bank about risks...

