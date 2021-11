WBO/WBC super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and former champ Brandon Figueroa discussed their all-action unification clash in Las Vegas. “It was the robbery of the year,” said Figueroa. “The fans who watched this live know who won. I always come to fight and I did that all night…I hurt him like five or six times. I put the pressure on for the whole 12 rounds, landed the cleaner shots and hurt him. I thought I only lost four rounds at the most.”

