Barbara Deppman

 7 days ago

Strategic Radiology has selected seasoned leader and radiology professional Barbara Perez Deppman, RDMS, MSM, FACHE, to serve as chief operating officer (COO). Ms. Deppman replaces Randal Roat, FRBMA, who retires on Dec. 15 after serving as SR COO since 2012. “Barbara is an outstanding addition to our leadership team,”...

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Fujifilm debuts the Velocity MR system at RSNA

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation unveiled Sunday its Velocity MR system, a 1.2T high-field open scanner, at the 2021 RSNA annual conference at McCormick Place in Chicago. Made with a unique open gantry design, the solution is designed to provide space and make claustrophobic, bariatric, geriatric and pediatric patients feel at...
RSNA president's address: Assessing the impact of COVID-19, and the importance of patient experience

The two keynote speakers in the President’s Address and Opening at RSNA 2021 tackled the need for change in the medical imaging field from two different perspectives. One speaker urged attendees to “rethink and reimagine” the field of radiology post-COVID-19 pandemic. The second physician speaker shared how his father’s death in the hospital launched his quest to discover how patient satisfaction data insight can save lives and improves outcomes.
In hospitals, 30% of healthcare personnel are still not vaccinated

Despite mandates and recommendations for healthcare personnel (HCP) to get vaccinated, 30% have failed to do so in hospitals across the U.S. The calculation comes from a CDC assessment of more than 2,000 hospitals, with data from 3.3 million HCPs. Rates were highest among HCPs in children’s hospitals and metropolitan cities. It is the most comprehensive assessment of vaccine rates among U.S. hospital personnel to date.
Six steps to make single-use device reprocessing more effective

Since 2000, hospitals have used FDA-regulated single-use device reprocessors to reduce costs across hospital service lines and lessen the environmental impact of single-use devices. The process of re-using single-use devices involves partnering with a reprocessor, which sets up systems for collecting certain single-use devices that are FDA-cleared to reprocess. The reprocessor then cleans, tests, inspects, and sterilizes the used devices and make them available to the hospital at a much lower cost than a new device. Devices included in reprocessing programs vary widely – from compression sleeves and pulse oximeters to OR devices and cardiology devices. As a result of reprocessing, hospitals can acquire technology they otherwise couldn’t afford, hire more nurses, offer their services to more patients, or otherwise improve care. The process is safe, scientifically advanced, and regulated by FDA.
What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
State lab can detect omicron variant

The latest significant coronavirus variant — dubbed “omicron” by the World Health Organization on Friday — has several troubling mutations that might boost its ability to spread, but the changes also make it more quickly detectable by the State Hygienic Laboratory, which processes the tests of Iowa residents. “Fortunately for us, the (tests) that we […] The post State lab can detect omicron variant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
