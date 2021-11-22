ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Funkmayor’s FunkCity.net Suwannee Hulaween Videos: LETTUCE

Jake Funkmayor's FunkCity.net Suwannee Hulaween Videos: LETTUCE. The Mayor of Funk City, Mr. Jake Funkmayor (FunkCity.net), took his trusty video camera to Suwannee Hulaween and recorded… A LOT! We are...

If there is no photo for a band or performer, we either could not find one or could not identify from unlabeled photos. When I used to tell my mother I was camping at a music festival, she always referred to it as "running around in the woods." For Suwannee Hulaween, that description is accurate, running around just a tiny fraction of the 800 acres of live oaks and pines, seeing friends, patronizing vendors, finding port-a-potties, and zipping back and forth among the five stages where amazing music poured out for four glorious days (and, no, I didn't make it to the infamous renegade stage).
The Horn Section: Artists at Large at North Beach Music Festival. That would be Josh Schwartz, baritone saxophone, vocals; Greg Sanderson, tenor saxophone; and Chris Brouwers, trumpet, keyboards (formerly of Turkuaz). This trio is pure dynamite, and we can't wait to see them jumping in on sets at North Beach Music Festival in North Miami Beach December 10 & 11 at the North Beach Bandshell.
Clearwater Jazz Holiday Wanderlust Dates! POCKiT & Fusik This Saturday!. Last year, when the pandemic scotched Clearwater Jazz Holiday, the CJH folks came up with a series of shows in Clearwater they called Wanderlust with fabulous musicians spanning multiple genres. Clearwater Jazz Holiday had a successful 2021 run this year, and Wanderlust is back for a second amazing season.
brooklynvegan.com

Less Than Jake’s 10 favorite albums of 2021

Ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake released their new album Silver Linings at the tail-end of 2020, and followed it this year with a split 7" with Kill Lincoln, which was also the first installment in Bad Time Records' new Wavebreaker split series (pick up a copy). They also returned to the road this year, and now that 2021 is coming to a close, we asked the band what their favorite albums of the year were. They made a band-wide top 10 (with each member choosing two albums), and it includes everything from forebears like Descendents to longtime contemporaries like Quicksand and Jeff Rosenstock to newer bands like Turnstile and Teenage Wrist (and Roger picked one of his own bands). Check out the full list and read commentary on each pick below...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Trent Johnston Admits Being Miserable, Needs Change?

At the moment, things aren’t going so well for 7 Little Johnstons star Trent Johnston. The TLC dad is opening up about his feelings and doesn’t love where he is in life. The tenth season of the Johnston family’s show premiered on November 16. Already, TLC fans are fed up with Amber and Trent being on the show. However, the next episode focuses on Trent’s current life issues, so fans won’t get a break from the parents quite yet.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Blackberry Smoke & The Wood Brothers Headline Orange Blossom Revue This Weekend. Southern rock heavyweights Blackberry Smoke and Americana rockers The Wood Brothers will make a return to Central Florida this weekend headlining a medley of music at Orange Blossom Revue music festival in Lake Wales. The two-day festival will...
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Blues queen Shemekia Copeland talks cancer, COVID-19 and new project ahead of Memphis show

Last week blues singer Shemekia Copeland netted her fourth Grammy nomination, earning a nod in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, for her latest, "Uncivil War." It was a happy note to what has been a difficult pandemic period for the 42-year-old Copeland.  “Well, 2020 was terrible, and 2021 has not been much better. For me it’s been a particularly crazy year,” says Copeland, who was planning to return to the stage this past summer, when she...
MEMPHIS, TN
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Which Acts Soared — or Bored — Ahead of the Semi-Finals?

Monday’s episode of The Voice marched the Top 10 up to the last hurdle they’d have to overcome in order to make it all the way to Season 21’s Semi-Finals. Or, in the case of Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen, the last hurdle their coach’s fan base might have to help them squeeze under to advance. Did the father/son duo — who are as lovable as their performances are uneven — manage to redeem themselves after swiping the Instant Save away from Team Kelly Clarkson’s (far) superior Gymani? Read on, and we’ll discuss not only their efforts but...
TV SHOWS
musicfestnews.com

Allman Family Revival featuring Allman Betts Band

Allman Betts Band launched their incredible Allman Family Revival tour last night (Saturday, November 27) in St. Louis. They play Dallas Monday and Houston Tuesday with 15 more dates in December, culminating in their New Year’s Eve show at Macon County Auditorium. And Allman Betts are bringing with them a...
MUSIC
Upworthy

'Hero' dads, John Mayer vs. trolls, the ‘grandmother effect’

On episode 4, Alison and Tod take a look at the stark contrast in how men and women are judged as parents. They also examine John Mayer's graceful handling of a troll, the outmoded idea of virginity, and the "grandmother effect." Plus, get to know the man behind "Recess Therapy" a hilarious page where kids sound off life's big issues. "Upworthy Weekly" is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Listen and subscribe today!
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

See What Erin From "The Waltons" Looks Like Now at 60

Throughout the 1970s, The Waltons was one of the most popular TV shows on the air. The series follows the Walton family as they live on their Virginia farm from the Great Depression up to World War II. It features an ensemble cast playing the many members of the family, and they've all gone different ways in their lives and careers since the show ended in 1981. Today, we're checking in on Mary Elizabeth McDonough, who played the second oldest daughter of the Walton family, Erin.
TV SERIES

