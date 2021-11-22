Jake Funkmayor’s FunkCity.net Suwannee Hulaween Videos: LETTUCE

Ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake released their new album Silver Linings at the tail-end of 2020, and followed it this year with a split 7" with Kill Lincoln, which was also the first installment in Bad Time Records' new Wavebreaker split series (pick up a copy). They also returned to the road this year, and now that 2021 is coming to a close, we asked the band what their favorite albums of the year were. They made a band-wide top 10 (with each member choosing two albums), and it includes everything from forebears like Descendents to longtime contemporaries like Quicksand and Jeff Rosenstock to newer bands like Turnstile and Teenage Wrist (and Roger picked one of his own bands). Check out the full list and read commentary on each pick below...

