Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains what led to QB Lamar Jackson not playing in Week 11

By Kevin Oestreicher
 7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens were able to pick up a gutsy win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2021 season. They did so without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was out with an illness, as well as multiple other key contributors who were ruled out before game time.

Jackson’s inactive status was a surprise to some, especially because the quarterback returned to practice on Friday after missing sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was added back to the injury report on Saturday and clearly wasn’t well enough to play on Sunday. After the win, head coach John Harbaugh explained what happened with Jackson.

“The only way I can describe it, and Lamar can describe it better, but he just got sick again. He kind of went right back to where he was on Tuesday and Wednesday with all the symptoms that he had that were there, and it’s just – you’ve all been sick before. All the congestion and all the other stuff that goes with it. He had it and he had it yesterday. He had it on the plane. He had it – he didn’t go to the meetings at night. We thought he’d wake up this morning maybe feeling better, but he didn’t, he felt worse.”

Harbaugh also mentioned that he’s “got to think” it will clear up when asked if he believes it will be a long-term issue for Jackson.

“Well, it’s nothing. They tested. There’s no influenza, there’s no COVID, so I don’t know – I’m sure if he doesn’t clear up, they’ll keep testing, but I’ve got to think it’s going to clear up. We’ll pray for that.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

