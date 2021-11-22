ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Analysis: 5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks’ Lackluster 23-13 Loss to Cardinals

By Nick Lee
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 7 days ago

The Seahawks dropped to 3-7 following a frustrating loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The offense struggled to sustain drives and the defense fell apart in key moments.

Here are five plays that ended up deciding Seattle’s fate.

First quarter: 3rd and 8, Tre Brown called for pass interference

The game was scoreless early and the Cardinals mounted a drive to try and change that. On 3rd and long, Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy threw a pass to receiver A.J. Green down the right sideline. Brown was in on the play and was called for defensive pass interference. What would have been fourth down for Arizona and a field goal attempt turned into 1st and goal at the two-yard line. Consequently, the Cardinals scored a touchdown two plays later, giving them an early 7-0 lead.

Second quarter: 3rd and 9, Russell Wilson throws incomplete pass

Seattle drove all the way down to the Arizona nine-yard line, looking to tie the game at seven. Wilson’s pass to Freddie Swain fell incomplete, forcing a field goal attempt by kicker Jason Myers. This would have been a big boost later in the game, with the Seahawks being down by six instead of 10 had this been a touchdown.

Third quarter: 3rd and 10, Russell Wilson sacked for loss of 10 yards

The Seahawks were down 16-6, desperately trying to get it to a one-score game. With the ball at their own 43-yard line, Wilson ended up taking a sack on 3rd and 10, forcing a punt. That was a situation where, had the Seahawks been able to get a reasonable amount of yardage on third down, Pete Carroll might have opted to go for it. Instead, this conceded another scoring chance and allowed the Cardinals to drain more clock.

Fourth quarter: 3rd and 4, Jamal Adams called for pass interference

The Seahawks scored a touchdown to bring them within three points. All the team needed was for the defense to hold Arizona to a field goal or less in order to get the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Cardinals orchestrated a drive inside Seattle’s five-yard line. Then it looked like Jamal Adams broke up a pass to force a fourth down for Arizona, but he was called for a critical pass interference foul. This placed the ball on the one-yard line with a fresh set of downs, setting running back James Conner up for a game-sealing touchdown.

Fourth quarter: Seahawks turn it over on downs

Down by 10, Seattle had one last gasp with the ball and just over two minutes left. The drive ended with a whimper, with Wilson taking a sack after getting one first down. A desperation attempt on 4th and 12 failed, giving the ball back to the Cardinals and all but sealing the Seahawks' fate.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Colt Mccoy
SeahawkMaven

The Seahawks' King Has Returned

It has been a long month for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson went down with a gruesome finger injury during their loss to the Rams on October 7. After that, Seattle lost two more games before finally stopping the bleeding against the Jaguars on Halloween. It has been raining nearly nonstop...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Picks to Click: Seahawks at Packers

Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks are feeling fresh and ready to take on the second half of the 2021 season. However, there will be no soft landing to help them get back into the swing of things. Right out of the gate, they'll travel to Green Bay for a crucial matchup with the 7-2 Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Cardinals#American Football
SeahawkMaven

Seattle Overload, Episode 10: Will Seahawks' Defense Continue Turnaround Against Packers?

Over their last three games, the Seahawks have seemingly turned the corner defensively. But the jury remains out for many, who look at Sunday's game against the Packers as Seattle's first true test since Week 5. Will Ken Norton Jr.'s unit live up to the moment? Or will they fall back into the pit of despair they found themselves in through the first five weeks of the season?
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks at Packers Week 10 Predictions

Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks are feeling fresh and ready to take on the second half of the 2021 season. However, there will be no soft landing to help them get back into the swing of things. Right out of the gate, they'll travel to Green Bay for a crucial matchup with the 7-2 Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks Oozing With Optimism Heading Into Second Half

Coming out of their bye week, the Seahawks face an uphill battle to extend their streak of making the playoffs to four consecutive seasons. At 3-5, they're tied for last place in the NFC West and currently lies in 10th place in the conference standings, well below where they expected to be after eight games.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Al Woods, L.J. Collier Active For Seahawks Week 10 Clash vs. Packers

Aiming for their first victory at Lambeau Field since 1999, the Seahawks will be as close to full strength as they have been in weeks with quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Dee Eskridge back in action following injured reserve stints. Aside from linebacker Cody Barton, who missed practice all week...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

The Seahawks' Organization Is Caught in Irons

The city of Seattle prides itself in its nautical lifestyle. From the Washington State ferries that take workers and tourists from Seattle to places like Bainbridge Island and vice-versa, to the big cruise ships heading up to Alaska, to the various amounts of fishing, crabbing, clamming, and oyster farming around the Puget Sound area, it's hard to be near the "Emerald City" and not appreciate the influence of the maritime flavor.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
265
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy