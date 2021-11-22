CampToons (Online)

A musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. "IN A BLISSFUL MUSICAL TWELFTH NIGHT [...] SONG IS EMPATHY" - NEW YORK TIMES. Named one of the best theatrical productions of 2018 by Time, The Hollywood Reporter and The Washington Post, Twelfth Night is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. On the twelfth day of Christmas, shipwrecked Viola washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates the gender confusion in all her roles, she finds her true self and true love in the process. Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night is a soulful shake-up of a Shakespearean classic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO