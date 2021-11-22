ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CampToons (Online)

Cover picture for the articleMake the Cartoon Art Museum's CampToons a part of your child's Thanksgiving week...

Seasonal Kids Cartooning: Kids Intro to Digital Art (Online)

Saturday, November 27th: Kids Intro to Digital Art  Art has gone digital! Most creators use some form of digital drawing tools even if it’s just to prep traditional analog work for printing. This workshop will utilize free virtual drawing tools to walk through how to use them. Each student will create their own unique cartoon scene. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer.)
Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
'Licorice Pizza' Faces Backlash for Racist Gag That Left Viewers Gasping

The new coming-of-age movie Licorice Pizza is facing some serious criticism after its opening weekend in select theaters this Thanksgiving. The movie is set in southern California in the 1970s and features some casual racism against Asian people. According to a report by NBC News, many viewers felt that these lines were unnecessary and ultimately just harmful, without adding to the art itself at all.
The online Xbox Museum is a wonderful look back at Xbox (and you!)

The online Xbox Museum is a curated experience that not only will detail Xbox’s journey over the last 20 years, but your own as well. Those interested can access the Xbox Museum here and login with your Microsoft credentials. Once in, you’ll not only be able to journey through the...
Charity Toy Drive Event in San Francisco for Boys & Girls Clubs

Help bring smiles to the less fortunate children this holiday season through Junk King's HAULidays toy drive. Your toy donations will go to underprivileged children at local Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Drop off new, unwrapped toys in our collection bin at:. The Game Parlour. 1342 Irving St. San...
'Twelfth Night' by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub

A musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. "IN A BLISSFUL MUSICAL TWELFTH NIGHT [...] SONG IS EMPATHY" - NEW YORK TIMES. Named one of the best theatrical productions of 2018 by Time, The Hollywood Reporter and The Washington Post, Twelfth Night is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy about mistaken identity and self-discovery. On the twelfth day of Christmas, shipwrecked Viola washes up on the shores of Illyria, disguises herself as a man, is sent to court a countess and falls hard for a Duke. As she navigates the gender confusion in all her roles, she finds her true self and true love in the process. Featuring an original jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, Twelfth Night is a soulful shake-up of a Shakespearean classic.
Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
GIGGLE(a stand up comedy show)

Looking for a laugh during this weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have two shows for you!. The Bay Area's new favorite comedy show is Giggle. Found inside one of San Francisco's most underground independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do this Thanksgiving weekend. Giggle is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
Holiday Tree Stroll and Market

12-6pm Artists and Fleas Presents: A Holiday Marketplace. Shop for special holiday stocking stuffers and gifts in an outdoor market setting. Visit our retailers and restaurants for additional holiday offerings. 2pm Self-guided Christmas Tree Stroll. Stroll through the square and enjoy holiday trees designed by students at the Academy of...
(Online) Liberty: Artist Talk with Abigail DeVille

“Societies never know it, but the war of an artist with his society is a lover’s war, and he does, at his best, what lovers do, which is to reveal the beloved to himself and, with that revelation, to make freedom real.”—James Baldwin, The Creative Process. New York-based sculptor Abigail...
Outdoor Escape Game in San Francisco

The world's most popular outdoor escape games are now coming to San Francisco for Thanksgiving weekend after entertaining people all around the world. The games are a great addition to the usual Thanksgiving activities. You get to walk off that turkey, explore the city and play together with your dear ones. Exercise, play and learn new things at the same time.
‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection

It’s not every day that one gets to drink Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole 1999, but when you’re a wine collector, drinking a bottle this rare could happen a few times in your life. For us, it hasn’t happened yet. Could it be we’re hanging out in the wrong wine circles? […] The post ‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail

2 oz any light spirit (vodka, gin, rum, tequila) Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel. Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel. ------------------------------------------------------------
