Week 11 of the NFL season is upon fans, and there are admittedly few games to be very excited about. The 6-3 Buffalo Bills will host the 5-5 Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET, with the Bills as 7-point favorites. Fans get to enjoy (or laugh at) Tank Bowl 2 when the 2-7 New York Jets host the 3-7 Miami Dolphins, with the Fins being 3.5-point favorites. Aside from these games, the matchups appear fairly one-sided. However, this is also an opportunity for upsets. Who knows, maybe fans will get to see a week as chaotic as Week 9. Is that too hopeful? Probably, but who cares? Let’s just roll with it.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO