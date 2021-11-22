ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris Being Evaluated for Concussion

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit in the fourth quarter.

Harris took an elbow to his helmet after catching a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth quarter. He remained on the ground before being helped to the blue medical tent. After evaluations on the sideline, he was taken back to the locker room.

Harris had 12 rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. He was replaced by Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage.

The Steelers also lost offensive lineman J.C. Hassenaur (shoulder) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (cornerback) during the game.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!J.C. Hassenauer Injured vs. Chargers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Najee Harris’ Surprising Admission

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions played to a 16-16 tie in overtime on Sunday. Not everyone on the field knew that a tie was possible. Channeling his inner Donovan McNabb, who in 2008 admitted he didn’t know a tie was possible, Steelers running back Najee Harris admitted the same.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Watch: Refs miss brutal cheap shot that knocked out Najee Harris (Video)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was hit in the head by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a rough go of things early on in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. As they were making a comeback midway through the fourth quarter, they lost their rookie running back, Najee Harris on a nasty play.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Former All-Pro Shawne Merriman tried to recruit Bill Cowher to coach Chargers, praises T.J. Watt, Najee Harris

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, we’re doing something different for this edition of “First Call.”. Former Chargers pass-rusher Shawne Merriman joined me for Friday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast. The three-time All-Pro connected with us to preview Steelers-Chargers and to promote his “Lights Out Xtreme Fighting” platform.
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return. Also, tight end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Chargers#American Football#Steelers Rb Najee Harris
bardown.com

Najee Harris reveals he had no clue NFL games could end in a tie

As the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions met one another in Week 10, both their efforts weren’t enough as the two tied 16-16. And though ties aren’t too common, there has been one in each of the past four NFL seasons. But it appears that Steelers rookie running back Najee...
NFL
RealGM

Najee Harris: 'Didn't Even Know You Could Tie In The NFL'

Najee Harris was surprised to learn Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions ended in a tie. "I didn't even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris said. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, 'I've got another quarter to go.' But someone came to me and said, 'That's it.' I've never had a tie in my life before."
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: The Explosive Runs Will Come For Najee Harris

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

SportsLine Week 11 AFC North Picks: For Steelers-Chargers, ‘The Key Is Najee Harris,’ Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS Pittsburgh) — It seems like no one wants to win the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens were shut down by the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers limped to a tie with the (still) winless Detroit Lions. And the Cleveland Browns were dominated by the New England Patriots. Only the Cincinnati Bengals have an excuse, they had the week off. But they’re performances in the two weeks before showed very little promise.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Steelers Putting Too Much On Najee Harris’ Plate?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
Washington Times

After stalemate, Steelers RB Najee Harris unaware NFL game could end in tie

There seems to be one every year. Every NFL season, a game ends in a tie, and usually at least one player between the two teams tells reporters after the contest that they didn’t know an NFL game could end without a winner. This year, that player is Pittsburgh Steelers...
NFL
chargers

Three Takeaways: How Are the Chargers Preparing for the Steelers QBs and Najee Harris?

Below are three takeaways from Wednesday's press conferences with Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Austin Ekeler:. The Chargers head into Week 11 preparing to face the 5-3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Both the Steelers and Chargers are in a tight race in their respective divisions with every team in the AFC West and North having at least five wins.
NFL
Steelers Depot

With Lack Of Redzone Touches Against Lions, Najee Harris Just Has To ‘Execute The Plays’ Called

The sequence in the redzone in Week 10 at Heinz Field against the Detroit Lions was as puzzling as it was ugly for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The scene: first and goal from the 5 yard line, Steelers trailing the Lions 16-10, 8:42 left in the third quarter. The Steelers reached the redzone thanks to a scrambles of 26 and 11 yards from Mason Rudolph and appeared poised to take the lead back from a team that wasn’t quite on their level, talent wise.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Becomes Fastest Rookie to Reach 1,000 Total Yards in Franchise History

Najee Harris has already made Steelers history. After entering the game only 37 yards away, rookie running back Najee Harris is now the first rookie to gain at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in franchise history. A 6-yard reception in the 4th quarter of Pittsburgh’s Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers allowed Harris to surpass 1,000 total yards on the season.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers' Najee Harris leaves game at Chargers, then returns after nasty hit

On a night when the Steelers badly missed several injured stars, they may have lost yet another. Running back Najee Harris left the game at Los Angeles in the fourth quarter on Sunday night after taking a vicious hit to the head by Chargers linebacker Kyzir White. The play left...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
591
Followers
998
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy