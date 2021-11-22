Steelers RB Najee Harris Returns to Game vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris back on the field after being evaluated for a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harris took an elbow to the helmet during a pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the second half. He was slow to get up before being helped to the sideline. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before going to the locker room.

Harris cleared concussion evaluations and was able to return to the field with the Steelers trailing 41-37 with two minutes remaining.

J.C. Hassenauer Injured vs. Chargers