ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers RB Najee Harris Returns to Game vs. Chargers

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 7 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris back on the field after being evaluated for a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harris took an elbow to the helmet during a pass from Ben Roethlisberger in the second half. He was slow to get up before being helped to the sideline. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before going to the locker room.

Harris cleared concussion evaluations and was able to return to the field with the Steelers trailing 41-37 with two minutes remaining.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!J.C. Hassenauer Injured vs. Chargers

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
steelersnow.com

Steelers RB Najee Harris Becomes Fastest Rookie to Reach 1,000 Total Yards in Franchise History

Najee Harris has already made Steelers history. After entering the game only 37 yards away, rookie running back Najee Harris is now the first rookie to gain at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in franchise history. A 6-yard reception in the 4th quarter of Pittsburgh’s Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers allowed Harris to surpass 1,000 total yards on the season.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Defense

There is uncertainty surrounding which quarterback will be behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. Regardless of whether Ben Roethlisberger returns or if it's the Mason Rudolph show, this episode should run through Najee Harris. The Steelers' first-round draft choice is no...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
AllSteelers

Evaluating Najee Harris' Rookie of the Year Competition

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris needed no time to welcome himself to the NFL game. But even with a strong opening half, is he the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year?. Through 10 games this season, Harris has recorded 685 rushing yards, 337 receiving yards and seven...
NFL
AllSteelers

Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris didn't get to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had a seat at Mike Tomlin's house. Harris told reporters that he and other teammates spent the holiday with the Tomlin's. The first-round pick is from the Bay Area in California and said it was "different" not getting to spend time with his family but he enjoyed his time with his head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 best prop bets for week 12 vs Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the second meeting between these two in the 2021 season. The Bengals are 6-4 and sitting in second place in the division and a No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs while Pittsburgh is 5-4-1, third in the division, and on the outside of the playoffs looking in longingly.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
591
Followers
998
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy