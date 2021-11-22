Lakers Russell Westbrook Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out He Got a Technical Foul

Russell Westbrook was an integral part in overcoming a 15-point fourth quarter deficit as he finished with a near triple double of 26 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, on only three turnovers.

During the early part of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were both ejected due to an elbow thrown by James that landed squarely on Stewart’s eye. Stewart then attempted to charge multiple times at James and the Lakers bench.

Unlike many teammates, Westbrook is one of those that is entirely loyal to his teammates and will stand his ground if any scuffles or disputes are to break out. During the dispute, Twitter caught Westbrook seemingly ready in a fighting stance ready to square up.

After the game, Westbrook did not find out he was assessed a technical foul until a reporter asked him about it.

“Who got a tech? I got a tech? Oh wow. Why’d I get a tech? I didn’t know I got a tech.”

A reporter tried to follow up and ask if Westbrook got a chance to talk to James after the ejection, and he gave a hilarious response.

“No I haven’t, I’m still trying to figure out how the hell I got a tech.”

During the pool report interview with referee Scott Foster, Foster said that the technical foul was issued because he was ‘deemed an escalator not a peacemaker’.

Maybe the referees saw footage of Westbrook’s fighting stance, or maybe it was what Westbrook said, “they had to put it on somebody. Why not me?”