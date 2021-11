NEW YORK (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are taking a 15-game winning streak to Brooklyn for a showdown with the Nets. It feels like a big game — just not to the surging Suns. “We do it one at a time. We know we have a tough opponent tomorrow that’s been waiting on us, well-rested,” All-Star guard Devin Booker said. “So, we just have to come in with the same mentality, play the type of basketball that we do, defend at high level, put ourselves in good shape to get it done.”

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO