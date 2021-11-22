ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Herbert throws for 382 yards, Chargers hold off Steelers

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert...

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cam Heyward News

NFL fans are pretty surprised by the lack of a fine for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward for what he did to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The NFL ruled that Heyward will not be fined for his “punch” at the stomach of the Chargers young quarterback. “Cameron...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Chargers
lafbnetwork.com

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Steelers

X-Factors For The Chargers Matchup With The Steelers. I understand the sentiment, the season is seemingly going down a bad path and there are many issues with this team. While I agree with the latter to a certain extent, the Los Angeles Chargers still find themselves in a very favorable position. They go into this primetime game sitting at 5-4 and 2-0 in the AFC West with a semi-easy schedule to finish the season off. I’d argue they’re in a better spot than anyone else in their division.
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

JUSTIN HERBERT & LOS ANGELES CHARGERS HOST PITTSBURGH STEELERS IN AFC CLASH ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Football Night in America Begins at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 17, 2021 – 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host this season’s NFL rookie rushing leader Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of teams making an AFC playoff push on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on NBC, Peacock and Universo. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022 on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo.
NFL
Washington Post

Chargers stave off a furious fourth-quarter comeback to escape the Steelers

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s return to the lineup was not quite enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers took the lead with a 27-point fourth quarter. But they could not hold on and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-37, Sunday night in Inglewood, Calif. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard...
NFL
National football post

Chargers prevail in wild affair with Steelers

Justin Herbert threw for 382 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass Sunday night as the host Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-10 fourth-quarter lead before outlasting the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 in Inglewood, Calif. Herbert’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:09 left erased Pittsburgh’s short-lived lead, which came on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NFL quarterback rankings: Herbert slays Steelers

In a wild Sunday night affair, Justin Herbert went for almost 500 yards in a 41-37 victory for the Los Angeles Chargers over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our 2021 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
NFL
Mile High Report

Can the Broncos slow down Justin Herbert and the Chargers?

While the 5-5 Broncos were resting and recuperating during their bye week, the heavyweights in the AFC spent their weekend expanding on their lead in the playoff chase. With seven games to go that include five matchups against the AFC West Denver still has control over their own destiny, but there’s no longer room for miscues. Up first is the Los Angeles Chargers, who found a way to survive a valiant comeback attempt from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy