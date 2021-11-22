Carlson's 15 points, 13 boards help Utah beat Tulsa 72-58

TULSA, Okla. –– Big plays on defense and key free throws helped the Tulsa men's basketball team hold off Oregon State 64-58 in the Donald W. Reynolds Center late Monday night. Tulsa improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Beavers dropped to 1-2. "That was a great win," head coach Frank Haith said. "We played really hard. I have a lot of respect for Coach Wayne Tinkle. That team he had last year; he has three starters back from that team that went to the Elite Eight. They play tough. They have good size. To win like that today was big for us."

