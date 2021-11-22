Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
It is season over for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and these people are to blame for losing to the Michigan Wolverines. The Ohio State Buckeyes lost The Game to the Michigan Wolverines, 42-27. It had not happened since Jim Harbaugh was in his first year coaching the NFL‘s San Francisco...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Back in 2019, when C.J. Stroud was in the middle of becoming the hottest commodity still left on the board in the 2020 recruiting class, he took official visits to three schools. Georgia got the first on Nov. 23, as he attended the Bulldogs’ game against Texas...
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee had been waiting for Ohio State football to deliver a signature victory. Apparently the Buckeyes’ 56-7 rout of Michigan State last Saturday qualified. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings, jumping over Alabama and settling in behind Georgia, which has been No. 1 every week.
This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
The Cincinnati Bengals have now dropped two games in a row, but the coaches and team do not seem to be worried. In this podcast, I talk about last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns as it relates to the rest of the season, including this week’s matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Can they even come close to sustaining the absurd 94.0 points they averaged in their first three games this season? Are they really the most pass-happy team in the country, dishing assists for a nation-leading 74% of their shots? Can they keep teams anywhere near the sub-30%-shooting they have so far?
Arizona (3-0) vs. Wichita State (3-0) Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Time: 8 p.m. G — Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G — Dalen Terry (6-6 sophomore) F — Bennedict Mathurin (6-6 sophomore) F — Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C — Christian Koloko (7-0 junior) WICHITA STATE. G — Qua Grant...
The Arizona Wildcats have little time for the bruises to heal from their overtime win over Wichita State, as an even tougher test awaits on Sunday night when they take on the Michigan Wolverines in the championship game of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. The UA (4-0) survived...
Since I released my initial list of potential candidates for the Virginia Tech job, two of the top guys on the list have come off the board as Billy Napier became the next head coach at Florida while Dave Clawson agreed to an extension to stay at Wake Forest. So...
Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all. Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dylan Penn scored 19 points as Bellamine completed a historic trifecta with a 75-62 loss to #2 UCLA on Monday night in the Empire Classic in Las Vegas. Just 13 days into the college basketball season, the Knights have already faced #1 Gonzaga (92-50) , the...
PJ Johnson is getting another chance to compete for an NFL spot, and it's with the team he wanted to join. The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve signed the former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman to their practice squad, his sixth pro team since 2020. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Johnson...
Tommy Lloyd wasn’t ready to declare his team an elite one after three lopsided wins at home, preferring to wait until Arizona had faced a physical opponent. Wichita State provided that test, and the Wildcats earned a passing grade. But not one worthy of the honor roll, not when it...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help No. 4 Michigan to a 74-61 win over UNLV on Friday night. Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (2-1), and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Hamilton led...
