Samsung's Galaxy S21 impressed us with its pro-standard camera, vibrant screen and fast processor. But what about its successor? The rumored Galaxy S22 could debut early next year with a 200-megapixel image sensor, smaller display and more. (Here's how the Galaxy S22 could compare to the Galaxy S21.) Being the demanding tech addict I am, I have my own wish list of things I want to see on Samsung's next phone.

