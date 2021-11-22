DECA chapter at GA earns state awards

Buy Now Glynn Academy’s DECA student organization has won several state awards so far this school year. Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

A student organization at Glynn Academy has accomplished several exciting feats this school year and is on track to continue earning state recognition before the academic year ends.

Last year, the school’s DECA chapter won its first state competition, and two members also came in third place. This year, the group has already won three state awards and has many more opportunities to go.

DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a student group that prepares students to be leaders and entrepreneurs and for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

The Glynn Academy DECA was selected to host one of four “Road Rallies” across the state in October. The event brings students and advisors together to recognize the first round of state competition winners.

GA students also earned state recognition during the event. Ruby Coleman earned a first place state win for a promotional design, and Emma Motos won second place in the state for a marketing role play contest.

The group most recently returned from a fall leadership conference at Six Flags in Atlanta, where they participated in competitions and leadership development.

Eighteen members also recently passed a DECA test that examines students’ grasp on knowledge about the club.

“We had the most people pass out of the state of Georgia as a whole, so we won first place for knowledge in terms of the club itself,” said Autumn Roberts, chapter advisor.

The club will host a regional competition on campus Dec. 2, during which Glynn Academy’s students can compete in 28 events.

Beforehand, the students will take a 100-question test, which will later be averaged with their role play competition results to determine regional winners.

“It’s very competitive, though,” Roberts said.

Glynn Academy’s chapter has 175 members and is the ninth largest in the state. DECA’s primary focuses are on competition and community service.

The club organizes monthly service projects, which have included a donation to the hospital’s pediatric ward, a beach clean up, a cat food drive and more.

“Each month they try to do at least one if not two community service events,” Roberts said.

Leadership development, networking, honing of communication skills and team building were among the reasons students mentioned that made them interested in joining the club.

“It’s communicating professionally with adults too, like how to write an email, how to verbally speak to an adult vs. my peer,” said Maggie Jenkins, vice president of finance for the club and a senior at Glynn Academy. “I think that’s really an important part of being in DECA, specifically being an officer.”

The group has seen great improvement in recent years and is on track this year to bring home more awards than in previous years.

A big part of their success is the careful selection of leadership roles for student members, who are placed in officer positions based on their interests and skill strengths.

Roberts said she’s proud to see the students rise to the high standards that she sets and that they set for each other.

“I’m not so easy to work for because I don’t accept less than their best, and I would like to say that every single one of these young men and women have risen to that challenge from me,” she said. “… They keep getting better. They keep learning.”

DECA offers a unique opportunity to gain tangible experience in leadership, Jenkins said.

“I’m in a lot of different clubs and different organizations, and I think that what’s unique about DECA is that it’s actually building high school students to be in the workforce,” she said. “It’s building us to be leaders, to be managers, to have responsibility.”