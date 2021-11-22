Some of the Best Black Friday Deals Are Already Running—10 Sales to Know About

Every year when November rolls around, I start to get extra happy about the holidays. I can reunite with my family, partake in all of the seasonal festivities, and have a little bit of "me" time. Part of this "me" time includes indulging in the madness that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which rank pretty high on my list of highly anticipated unofficial holidays. I think we all know that I'm going to shop whether a deal is involved or not, but my purchases feel that much sweeter when I can save some money. That's why I refuse to pass up on all the cyber sales going on at Dermstore this season. The retailer is offering up to 30% off best-selling beauty essentials sitewide when you use the code BLACK. (Not to mention, participating brands are offering literal bonus points when you join Dermstore Rewards.) All the volumizing mascaras, hairdryers, and rejuvenating serums are calling my name. And before you get too excited and rush to the site, keep scrolling for some of my top beauty picks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO