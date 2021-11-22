ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Despite Dems best efforts, Harris' year nothing short of dud

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating has plummeted to 28%, according to a...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Michelle Obama Ranks Second as Democrats’ Favorite 2024 Presidential Bet Despite Ex-FLOTUS Saying She’ll Never Run For Office

A Hill-HarrisX poll recently named some of their presidential bets in the 2024 election if Joe Biden won't run for POTUS again. According to reports, the group's presidential bets include Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Michael Bloomberg. Out of the five, the incumbent Vice President has the most support. Lagging closely behind her is ex-FLOTUS, Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden-Harris dream team suddenly Dems' worst nightmare after just 10 months

If the question is being asked, the answer is almost assuredly "no." That is a reference to an embattled officeholder facing inquiries about standing for reelection. Of course, the public company line must be "yes." Otherwise, the candidate in question becomes the lamest of lame ducks instantaneously. The business of governing grinds to a halt as underlings turn into rivals jockeying for position in the succession line.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Suffolk University Usa
newsitem.com

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats wielded demands to fix the nation’s broken immigration system as a cudgel against Republicans in the 2020 campaign. Elect us, went the argument, and we’ll stop the cruel treatment of migrants at the border, and put in place lasting and humane policies that work. A year...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
leedaily.com

Kamala Harris First Woman to Get Us Presidential Powers Shortly

US President Joe Biden transferred power to Vice president Kamala Harris for a brief time while he was under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy. President Joe Bidens undergoes a routine colonoscopy at Walter reed national military medical center before resuming his duties, the White House said. Kamala Harris, the first black woman and the first person of South Asian descendant to be vice president while Biden was under anesthesia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy