OU Women's Basketball: Taylor Robertson goes off again, Sooners bounce Buffalo

One day after failing to finish against ninth-ranked Oregon, the Sooner women appeared to only take confidence from the experience, coming out on Sunday and knocking off Buffalo 93-72 at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Despite trailing by as many as seven points in the second quarter, OU turned it on over the last seven minutes of the first half, turning a 24-17 deficit into a 45-33 lead that would only be added to beyond intermission.

The Sooners moved to 4-1 on the season, breaking the 90-point barrier for the third time behind what has become the dependable scoring triumvirate of Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson.

Robertson, who finished two points short of her career-high 31 the the day before against the Ducks, threatened it again, finishing with 27 points, all from 3-point land on 9-of-23 shooting from beyond the arc.

Williams added 19 on 8-of-16 shooting and Llanusa 14 on 6-of-16 accuracy. Skylar Vann was also in double figures, netting 12.

Williams added a team-high 12 rebounds, Vann a team-high three steals and, though she made just 1 of 5 shots and her minutes were limited to 17 due to foul trouble, freshman point guard Kelbie Williams dished seven assists against a single turnovers.

Buffalo got 26 points and 12 rebounds from Summer Hemphill and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Adebola Adeyeye.

The Sooners took their first 20-point lead in the third quarter and while that deficit was shaved back to 14 in the frame’s final minutes, a fourth-quarter run pushed the edge all the way to 26 with 2:23 remaining.

OU is managing to score a lot of points despite not shooting very well. Against Oregon the Sooners netted 93 despite shooting 35.6 percent as a team. The effort was aided by 23 made free throws.

Yet, Sunday, the shooting percentage wasn’t a whole lot better — 40.9 percent, 36 of 88 — and OU only attempted seven three throws, making six, and still it finished with the same 93 total.

It means two things. The Sooners are successfully pushing the game’s pace and also limiting turnovers. Sunday, the giveaway total was 12, a reasonable number as the players continue to get more comfortable in first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk’s offensive system.

OU will try to make it two-of-three victories in the Islands when it tips off with Minnesota at 4 p.m. today in the tourney’s fifth-place game.