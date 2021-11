Lucky orange , sorry mate but ....Bots ?? Wff are those? Lol . Good informative post there Lucky Orange. That lot sounds to me like the perfect storm .Its the first time I have heard of s/b company's, let alone them exiting .Why did they do that ? The furlough thing I can accept too . In terms of the pump and dump merchants being outed , I presume you mean sussed out and thwarted ? If you look at the markets last year and this year they seem to be at polar opposites .Hardly any gains are sustained at all .But losses ? Losses have been sustained and multiplied all year .The chart that I mentioned on the Ggp board is irrefutable. It's definitely no coincidence. Many things as you say , coming together at once .It makes sense to me . For ggps sp to keep heading south despite a plethora of great news is also evidence enough .

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO