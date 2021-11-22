ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks' Fleury notches 1st shutout of season in win over Canucks

By AP Reporter
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots to collect his first shutout...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
the-rink.com

Fleury stands tall in shutout of Vancouver

After being thrashed by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to rebound against the scuffling Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. In net for the Blackhawks was the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Marc-Andre Fleury, who entered the night coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken earlier in the week. In this game, Fleury and Thatcher Demko put on a show in the net.
NHL
FanSided

Marc-Andre Fleury Carries the Blackhawks to a 4-2 Win vs Seattle

From a 3-0 lead to a 3-2, empty net situation, Marc-Andre Fleury was pivotal to the Blackhawks’ win, bringing them to a 4-0-0 record with Derek King. Let’s be honest: the Blackhawks almost lost the game because they stopped skating and stopped competing. They lost all puck battles and didn’t work hard enough to keep up with the Kraken’s intense pressure. After the first period, the Kraken noticed that they would not win with skill, so they had to outwork the ‘Hawks instead.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Brandon Hagel
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Fleury, Hawks shut out Canucks

The Blackhawks bounced back with a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday. 1. Marc-Andre Fleury should have been the first, second and third star of the night. He faced 40 shots and stopped every single one of them, improving to 13-0-2 in his last 15 starts against Vancouver. He's also allowed only four goals against in his last four outings. What a performance.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Sunday Best: Blackhawks at Canucks Preview

Redemption is just a day away for the Chicago Blackhawks as they remain north of the border on Sunday night to face the Vancouver Canucks. Following Saturday’s 5-2 loss in Edmonton, the Blackhawks have a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game and face a team in the midst of its own organizational dysfunction — purely from an on-ice perspective, though.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Tough Start To Night For Fleury As Blackhawks Lose To Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Calgary Flames extend win streak with victory over Chicago Blackhawks

CALGARY -- On a night Calgary didn't have its 'A' game, Milan Lucic and the club's veteran fourth line delivered a pair of timely goals. Lucic scored a key one early and Trevor Lewis added an empty netter as the Flames took a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Vancouver Canucks 1 0
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks open trip with shutout win in Chicago

Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout as the Sharks opened a five-game trip with a 2-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The Sharks won for the third time in four starts, all with Reimer in goal....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks Player

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night. Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him. Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkeLyVxdzl — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 29, 2021 No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary. Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015. An explanation of the decision is available here.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Markstrom notches fifth shutout as Flames blank Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high. Calgary also got two...
NHL
Fox 32 Chicago

Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-2

CHICAGO - Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday. DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.
NHL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy