Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has dismissed speculation surrounding an apparent growing rift between him and Vice President Kamala Harris.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the former South Bend mayor characterised the working relationship between himself and Ms Harris as fully on track.“[S]he and I are part of a team that is disciplined and doesn't focus on what's obsessing the commentators. We're too busy with a job to do," said Secretary Buttigieg."There's no room to get caught up in the parlor games, and I'm proud to be part of the Biden-Harris team," he said, while adding that the administration was...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO