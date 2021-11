Age and Subtle Cognitive Impairment Are Associated With Long-term Olfactory Dysfunction After COVID-19 Infection

Kyle Yomogida; Sophie Zhu; Francesca Rubino, MSc; Wilma Figueroa, MPH; Nora Balanji, MPH; Emily Holman, MSc. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(37):1274-1277. Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, also known as "long COVID," is used to describe the long-term symptoms that might be experienced weeks to months after primary infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Among persons with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, estimates of the prevalence of sequelae range from 5% among nonhospitalized persons to 80% among hospitalized persons.[1,2] Studies have analyzed the aftereffects of COVID-19, but few have assessed the demographic characteristics associated with long COVID.[3,4] Health disparities resulting from pervasive structural and socioeconomic barriers in the U.S. health care system might contribute to differences in these effects and might continue to exacerbate existing inequities.[5] To identify trends in post-acute sequelae, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (LBDHHS) interviewed a random sample of 366 persons aged ≥18 years who received a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result during April 1–December 10, 2020. One third of the persons interviewed reported having at least one symptom 2 months after their positive test result, with higher odds of sequelae among persons aged 40–54 years, females, and those with preexisting conditions. Black or African American (Black) participants had higher odds of reporting dyspnea and myalgia/arthralgia compared with other racial/ethnic groups. Persons who were aged ≥40 years, female, Black, or who reported known preexisting conditions also reported higher numbers of distinct sequelae. As the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increases, monitoring the prevalence of post-acute sequelae among larger cohorts in diverse populations will be necessary to understand and manage this condition. Identification of groups disproportionately affected by post-acute COVID-19 sequelae can help develop efforts to prioritize preventions and treatment strategies, including vaccination of groups at higher risk for these long-term sequelae, and access to testing and care for post-acute sequelae.

