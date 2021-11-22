ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Area group fights malaria in Kenya

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipple Effects Group, a 501(c)3 organization, recently launched Be Light Candle RE to support Ripple Effects mission of breaking the cycles of desperation and hopelessness by positively transforming communities. The initiative includes the creation of high-quality, hand-made and poured candles to support the missions...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Kenya#Christmas Gifts#Insect Repellant#Mosquito#Ripple Effects Group#Light Ambassadors#Belightcandlere Com
Health
